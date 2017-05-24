Man Accidentally Shoots Self in Leg - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Accidentally Shoots Self in Leg

Posted: Updated:

A Warren County man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

It happened around 6:30 Tuesday evening.

Corry Police report that the incident happened while a 21-year-old man was loading a Little Badger .22 Rifle to target shoot at his home on Greenley Street in Bear Lake Boro.

They say he accidentally shot himself in the upper leg while trying to pick up the gun with a cast on his hand.

He was airlifted to Hamot Medical Center, where he had to undergo surgery.

Police are investigating the incident, but they do not suspect and suspicious activity is involved.

