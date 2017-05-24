Official Visitors Center Opens at Tom Ridge Center - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Official Visitors Center Opens at Tom Ridge Center

Posted: Updated:
New Visitor Center New Visitor Center

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center is now Erie's official visitors center.

Leaders from Presque Isle, the Ridge Center Foundation, and VisitErie cut a ribbon for the new center this afternoon.

Tourist information will be located near the main desk to provide visitors with information about local attractions, lodging and restaurants.

Boosters hope many of the 4 million visitors to the park will check out the new center.

VisitErie President John Oliver said, "We think it is a great opportunity to be able to capture those visitors and not only inform them of what they will be seeing in the park but also encourage them to stay longer and do more in the community when they are here visiting."

Billboards and signs will soon be put up on area highways, directing tourists to the visitor center.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com