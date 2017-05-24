Official Visitors Center Opens at Tom Ridge Center

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center is now Erie's official visitors center.

Leaders from Presque Isle, the Ridge Center Foundation, and VisitErie cut a ribbon for the new center this afternoon.

Tourist information will be located near the main desk to provide visitors with information about local attractions, lodging and restaurants.

Boosters hope many of the 4 million visitors to the park will check out the new center.

VisitErie President John Oliver said, "We think it is a great opportunity to be able to capture those visitors and not only inform them of what they will be seeing in the park but also encourage them to stay longer and do more in the community when they are here visiting."

Billboards and signs will soon be put up on area highways, directing tourists to the visitor center.