Man Arrested for Making Threats at Credit Union in Millcreek

MIllcreek Police have arrested a homeless man for making threats at a credit union Wednesday.

Jason Soltis, 34, faces charges including terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Police were called to the Erie Federal Credit Union at 5500 Zuck Road just after 4 p.m.

Witnesses say Soltis acted aggressively, made comments of assassinations, spoke of guns and also state he wanted to kill police officers.

Soltis was arrested without incident when officers arrived, according to police.

He was wanted on two active warrants from the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Soltis was sent to the Erie County Prison on $5,000 bond after his arraignment in front of District Judge Mark Krahe.