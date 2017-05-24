Students Plant "Wayne Garden" for the Last Time

For the last time as representatives of Wayne Middle School, students helped to plant a community flower garden, in front of their building. Panino Johnson, an 8th grade student helping with the project said you can't miss the garden, right in front of their school, he notices it every day. "Yeah I notice it...it just tells like, you know people helping, you know people putting in the effort to do something good for the community."

Eighth grade students added beauty to the neighborhood at 6th and East Avenue, helping to plant 800 zinnias, petunias and vincas. The land is owned by Penndot, but the garden is maintained by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. Volunteer Tom Chandley says he couldn't do it without help from the students at Wayne. "This is actually the Wayne School garden, I don't care what else we call it, that's who really takes care of this thing, without them I could never get all these plants in."

Although the students love to help, they are coping with the knowledge that Wayne school will be closed after this year. Shayla Mims, also in 8th grade said, "I'm going to be sad to see this place be gone," after a pause she added, "we're moving on." Her teacher, Michelle Kirley echoed the sentiment, "I'm kind of bummed about having to leave Wayne and I'm sure the kids are too, I know they're all a little upset about leaving so it is kind of bitter sweet going through and doing that (the flower project) this year."

The garden steward plans to ask the new East Middle School if they will continue to help with the planting project next year.

