Wolf: Ending 'stigma' of opioid epidemic will begin curbing crisis

Gov. Tom Wolf comes to Erie at a time when drug overdoses are reaching all-time highs. But he believes there is no one individual solution to curbing Pennsylvania's growing opioid epidemic.

"As long as we see this as purely a moral failure, or as a law enforcement issue, we're keeping ourselves from deploying the resources we have as a society -- medical or otherwise -- to really address this in a more efficient way," said Wolf, the first-term Democratic governor.

Wolf's meeting Wednesday with some of Erie's medical and law enforcement leaders brought several key questions to the table. Notably, how to tackle the stigma that surrounds the deadly and accessible drug, when an addict seeks help.

To start, he says simply talking about it helps.

"This is a disease," said Wolf, comparing it more common ailments such as diabetes, even cancer. "It's treatable, we know how to treat it. Let's get people into treatment."

Other panelists told Wolf that education is key, because younger Pennsylvanians are getting hooked at an earlier age. In some cases, from painkillers prescribed after a sports injury.

"I've had people who said that they started drug use at 10, 11 years old," said Suzanne Mack, magisterial district judge in the City of Erie.

Gov. Wolf is also working closely with law enforcement to distinguish between those are violating the law, and those are actually sick and need treatment.

"We take a different approach to how we investigate both the dealers and the users of the drugs," said Det./Sgt. Christopher Janus, City of Erie Police Dept.

"We can't arrest our way to a cure," Wolf said during the hour-long forum.

Over 3,200 Pennsylvanians died from drug overdoses in 2015. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports Pennsylvania saw a 20.1 percent jump from 2014. Although 2016's numbers aren't official yet, Wolf expects the number of drug overdose deaths will increase, led by opioid-laced cocaine and heroin.

"Jail is not where you get optimal treatment for substance abuse disorders," said the governor. "A treatment center is."

Wolf has allocated another $15 million in his 2017 budget for 45 treatment centers, which helps 11,000 Pennsylvanians a year. That's the same amount of funding he allocated in 2016.