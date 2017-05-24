Sheriff's Sale Posted at Granada Apartments - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sheriff's Sale Posted at Granada Apartments

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

Residents at Granada have a better idea of the future of the apartment complex.

A Sheriff's sign was posted on the property Wednesday, set for July 21 at 10 a.m.

This would take the property away from Granada Apartments since they defaulted on their mortgage last year.

Fire Marshal Matthew Exley said the township is monitoring the situation and has been in contact with the court-appointed receiver. We will also require any change of ownership to have a plan to abate the code violations found during our inspections. 

