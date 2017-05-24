Social Media Used as Helpful Tool in Manchester Attack

Concert-goers running for their lives after a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England Monday that killed 22 people and wounded over 50.

Family and friends took to social media using the hashtag #MissingInManchester to quickly locate loved ones. Those near the attack, checking in on Facebook.

"Since 2015 when Facebook started the safety check feature, it was very helpful in alerting everyone as too if you're safe and where you are," said Brian Sheridan, Communications Department Chair for Mercyhurst University.

The Facebook safety check feature was first used in 2015 during the Nepalese earthquakes. The 2015 Paris Attack was when it was first used after a terrorism attack. Before that, people relied on telephone.

"On September 11th, I remember trying to get a hold by telephone or by cell phone, a friend of mine who lived outside of the Pentagon, and 'all circuits were busy,' 'all circuits were busy,' 'all circuits were busy," said Sheridan.

This attack hits close to home for Laura Grappy, one of the responders after the 9/11 attacks. She had a much more difficult time reaching loved ones and even her co-workers on the ground.

"We did not have the cell phone capability that we have today, we did not have anything to do with data, we did not have Facebook, Twitter, there wasn't anything like that," she explained.

Sheridan said as technology advances, if we experience an attack or disaster, he thinks cell phones and other wearables like 'Fitbits' and 'Apple Watches' will make it even easier to track loved ones.