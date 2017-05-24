Senate Approves Bill that allows Casino Revenue to Help Communit - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Senate Approves Bill that allows Casino Revenue to Help Communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. -

The Senate approved legislation to continue the local share assessments from casinos to support their communities.
This includes Erie's Presque Isle Downs and Casino.
House Bill 271, allows new gaming options was returned to the House of Representatives last September when it was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.
The legislature and administration was given until May 26, 2017  to find a legislative solution.
Under this revised bill, all casinos would pay an annual ten million-dollar fee, regardless of revenue.
Senator Laughlin says, he hopes the bill now meets the conditions set by the Supreme Court.

