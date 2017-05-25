Crews Battle Blaze at Vacant Erie Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crews Battle Blaze at Vacant Erie Home

Clean up is underway after a fire breaks out at a vacant home on Erie's east side.

Crews were called to 513 East 25th street around 7 Thursday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a vacant home with lots of smoke coming from inside.

Crews made their way in through the front door and found a fire in the basement and first floor.

The flames were starting to travel up to the second story of the home, but firefighters quickly knocked it down.

No one was injured in the blaze, just some insulation to be overhauled and repaired.

