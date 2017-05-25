Slow Progress Being Made at Site of Mattress Warehouse Fire

It was one month ago that Erie News Now first told you about piles of burned waste that sat in a west Erie lot. It was the leftovers of a warehouse fire that had happened more than a year before. The area has become a huge headache for those who live nearby.

In the past 30 days there has been progress made along west 20th street, however it's not as fast as many of the neighbors would have hoped.

About a month ago, the Department of Environmental Protection came in and put an ultimatum on the property owner and the owner of the mattresses in order to get the site cleaned up. The DEP set deadlines to help ensure that the cleanup is getting done.

The 15 day deadline required all burned materials from the site other than the mattresses to be removed. As of Thursday, that appears to be getting done but just barely.

Neighbors tell Erie News Now that they are excited to see some progress on the site, but again hoped it would have been faster. They say a small excavator takes away about one dumpster a week. Things are going to have to speed up if they want to stay in DEP regulations.

Neighbors are begging for a faster cleanup so they don't have to go another summer, looking at this.

“We'd just like to see a plan of action so we can see an end come to all of this,” concerned neighbor, Kim Moss said.

"It's pretty bad when you're losing $10,000-$12,000 value on your house because of this whole episode back here in the building, it's the biggest pain in the [expletive] we have in the neighborhood right now," said frustrated resident, Bob Minnis.