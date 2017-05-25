Port Authority Releases Music Lineup for 8 Great Tuesdays

The Port Authority has released the lineup for this summer's 8 Great Tuesdays at the Highmark Amphitheater at Liberty Park.

The weekly entertainment along the waterfront kicks of July 11th and runs every Tuesday through August 29th.

Bands like Satisfaction, Killer Queen and Eric Brewer are on the list to perform.

They will play on a brand new stage at the amphitheater. It is currently under construction and will replace the one damaged during a 2015 storm.

Here's the full schedule:

July 11

Satisfaction- The International Rolling Stones Show

Opening: Ralph Chamberlain Jr. Band https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jda_onOXYk July 18

Killer Queen- The Premier Tribute to Queen

Opening: Radio Age https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYErb_Qkbbw July 25

The Common Heart

Opening: The Groove https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ybh0vXl1nZU August 1

One World Tribe

Opening: The Sun King Warriors https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzExWmF5nHg August 8

Stephanie Quayle

Opening: Next of Kin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZdJyBQyIM August 15

The Earthquakers

Opening: Bill Wharton The Sauce Boss http://www.soundclick.com/bands/default.cfm?bandID=646163 August 22

Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers- 25th Anniversary Party https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7HW3Y06tAw August 29

Eric Brewer’s Back to School Bash

Opening: Six Year Stretch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2DfZ5Zh-w

All shows start at 6:30 p.m.

It is free and open to all ages.

You can learn more here.

This is the 18th year for the entertainment.

