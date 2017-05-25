Port Authority Releases Music Lineup for 8 Great Tuesdays - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Port Authority Releases Music Lineup for 8 Great Tuesdays

Posted: Updated:

The Port Authority has released the lineup for this summer's 8 Great Tuesdays at the Highmark Amphitheater at Liberty Park.

The weekly entertainment along the waterfront kicks of July 11th and runs every Tuesday through August 29th.

Bands like Satisfaction, Killer Queen and Eric Brewer are on the list to perform.

They will play on a brand new stage at the amphitheater. It is currently under construction and will replace the one damaged during a 2015 storm.

Here's the full schedule:

July 11
Satisfaction- The International Rolling Stones Show
Opening: Ralph Chamberlain Jr. Band

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jda_onOXYk

July 18
Killer Queen- The Premier Tribute to Queen
Opening: Radio Age

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYErb_Qkbbw

July 25
The Common Heart
Opening: The Groove

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ybh0vXl1nZU

August 1
One World Tribe
Opening: The Sun King Warriors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzExWmF5nHg

August 8
Stephanie Quayle
Opening: Next of Kin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4ZdJyBQyIM

August 15
The Earthquakers
Opening: Bill Wharton The Sauce Boss

http://www.soundclick.com/bands/default.cfm?bandID=646163

August 22
Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers- 25th Anniversary Party

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7HW3Y06tAw

August 29
Eric Brewer’s Back to School Bash
Opening: Six Year Stretch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2DfZ5Zh-w

All shows start at 6:30 p.m.

It is free and open to all ages.

You can learn more here.

This is the 18th year for the entertainment.

Erie News Now is a proud sponsor of 8 Great Tuesdays.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com