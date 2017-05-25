Erie Doctor Charged With Illegally Prescribing Prescription Drug - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Doctor Charged With Illegally Prescribing Prescription Drugs

Posted: Updated:

Another Erie doctor is facing criminal charges, in connection to an ongoing state investigation into the illegal prescribing of controlled substances, in Erie county.

A grand jury determined there was enough evidence to file charges against Doctor Stanley Slabic, 62.

According to the State Attorney General's office, on two separate occasions, Dr. Slabic prescribed a controlled substance to Dr. Anthony Letizio II.

Agents say on April 23, 2015 and July 2, 2015, Dr. Slabic wrote a prescription for 30 units of 70mg of Vyvanse, a controlled substance often used to treat ADHD, for Letizio.

An Agent with the Attorney General's office testified to the Grand Jury that Dr. Slabic admitted to him to prescribing the drug to Letizio, and not keeping any records of it. Both a violation of the state's controlled substance law.

Dr. Letizio and Dr. Slabic shared office space at a building at 24th and State Street in Erie.

The state suspended Dr. Letizio's medical license in February 2016, after an investigation by the AG's office. 

Narcotics agents were looking into how the pain management specialist prescribed medications for his patients, himself and his family.

Dr. Slabic, of Waterford, was arraigned on charges for illegally prescribing the drugs, and not keeping records of writing the prescriptions.

Judge Paul Urbaniak set his bond at $100,000, unsecured, meaning he does not have to go to prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing.

