Federal Government Will Resume Sand Funding for Presque Isle

More sand is on the way for Presque Isle.

Park managers today received official word that Washington will restore sand funding for the peninsula this year, after failing to provide any funding in 2016.

Only state money was available last year for limited sand replenishment.

That led to thinner beaches after winter storms.

With full federal funding and similar funding from Harrisburg, $3 million will be available for sand this year.

Replenishment is expected to start in July and take about two months to complete.