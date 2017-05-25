Federal Government Will Resume Sand Funding for Presque Isle - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Federal Government Will Resume Sand Funding for Presque Isle

Posted: Updated:
Sand Repenishment Sand Repenishment

More sand is on the way for Presque Isle.

Park managers today received official word that Washington will restore sand funding for the peninsula this year, after failing to provide any funding in 2016.

Only state money was available last year for limited sand replenishment.

That led to thinner beaches after winter storms.

With full federal funding and similar funding from Harrisburg, $3 million will be available for sand this year.

Replenishment is expected to start in July and take about two months to complete.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com