Sheriff's Sale Should Lead to Improvements at the Granada Apts.

A sheriff's sale, scheduled for the Granada Apartments in July, should lead to a new beginning at the troubled complex. The solicitor for Millcreek Township believes a plan is in place to rehabilitate the property.

The Granada is a place where, over the past year, a balcony collapsed, sending four people to the hospital. It's a place where code enforcement officers condemned six buildings. It's a place where the owner defaulted on the mortgage. But, the events happening since those non-payments could lead to brighter days ahead for the Granada.



First, the bank that was left holding the $18 million note on the property, decided to wash its hands of the entire situation. According to Millcreek Township Solicitor Mark Shaw, several companies approached that bank to take over as note holder, if the price was right. The bank eventually sold it to a newly formed company called 'Granada Apartment Holdings, LLC.' Shaw says the selling price could have been pennies on the dollar.



The new company has the note, but the group that defaulted on the mortgage still has its name on the title. At the sheriff's sale, that new company will take over as title holder of the Granada if another company fails to bid more than the $18 million debt, which Shaw says is very unlikely.



The new company has big plans for the Granada.

"It's our understanding that their interest is, once they get title to the property, they want to rehabilitate the property. They want to bring it back to being a valuable asset in Millcreek Township. We've committed to working with them and helping them through the process in order to really get this property back into the type of property it should be," Shaw said.

It is still unknown who the big money is behind that newly formed company. It is also unknown if the expected renovations at the Granada would force current residents to leave.