Presque Isle Prepares for Swim Season: Two Beaches Closed

Crews at Presque Isle today were busy making sure everything is ready for the long Memorial Day weekend.

It is the start of the busiest time of the year at the park.

Despite heavy rain, a maintenance worker was busy grooming beach 10 to make it ready for Saturday's start of the swim season.

Elsewhere, crews have put out the lifeguard chairs.

But two beaches will not open.

Beach 8 will be closed all season because of a major renovation project that will get underway soon.

And severe erosion is keeping  mill road beach closed, at least for now.

But the same number of lifeguards will be on duty, and the swim areas at other beaches will be extended to handle the crowds.

Park Operations Manager Matt Greene said, "There are lots of opportunities besides those ones we are not going to have early on. The peninsula has lots of shoreline."

Lifeguard Manager Steve Dunsmore said, " What we are going to do is we're in the process of expanding some of our current beaches to give the public more of a beach as far as a swim area to compensate for some of that overflow."

The swim season begins Saturday.

Seven beaches will be guarded daily from noon until 7:30 p.m.

