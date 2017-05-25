Shipyard Handling Emergency Repair Project

Erie's shipyard is busier than expected this month, with an emergency repair job, on one of the largest ships on the Great Lakes.

The giant freighter, Indiana Harbor, hit a break wall at the harbor in Conneaut, Ohio.

Owners had never used the Erie dry dock facility, but they decided to give the work to Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair, because the local company was able to handle the job on short notice.

The repairs should be done in about a week.

More than two dozen workers are putting in long hours, to get the repairs done as quickly as possible.

Assistant General Manager Rick Hammer said, "It is very costly for the vessel to be out of service, especially during the operating season. Every minute matters. So we are working around the clock on this trying to get it out."

The Indiana Harbor hauls coal and iron ore around the Great Lakes.