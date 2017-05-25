Jury to Start Deliberations Friday in Erie Murder Retrial - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jury to Start Deliberations Friday in Erie Murder Retrial

Posted: Updated:

The fate of an Erie man on trial for a second time in a deadly shooting now rests in the hands of a jury.

Deliberations will start Friday morning in the trial of Julian Mickel.

He is charged in the 2014 murder of Jaree Warren in a west Erie parking lot.

In court Thursday morning, Grover Lyons, who is charged in a separate murder case, testified for the defense.

Lyons said Mickel was not the shooter, and the shooter he witnessed was much shorter than the defendant.

At least one prosecution witness identified Mickel as the shooter Wednesday.

The prosecution pointed out Mickel is already serving a long prison sentence for firing a gun at Warren outside an Erie night club days before Warren was killed.

A jury failed to reach a verdict during the first trial in March.

