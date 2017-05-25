Charges Dropped in December Hostage Situation After Witnesses Fail to Show Up

The case has been dropped against the Erie man charged in connection to a December hostage situation.

Criminal charges were dropped against Shavez Jones, 29, after victims did not show up for his preliminary hearing Thursday.

His defense attorney, Gene Placidi, said this is about the third time it happened.

Jones has faced charges, including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

However, he remains in jail on probation or parole violations as of Thursday evening.

Officers were called to West 11th and Cascade in December for a man with a gun holding two people hostage.

Police eventually surrounded the home.

After about a hour, Jones came out of the home and police arrested him.

Nobody was hurt.