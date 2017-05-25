New bill could allow Pa. State Police to contract with municipalities

Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed $25 per person fee charged to municipalities using full-time Pennsylvania State Police coverage was met with criticism when presented in February.

"I thought $25 was very low in terms of a fee," reflected Wolf during a stop in Erie Wednesday afternoon.

But a new piece of legislation -- Senate Bill 258 -- would allow for local townships and boroughs to contract with State Police for their services, instead. It's an option Harborcreek Township has considered for years. They currently have a deal with Lawrence Park police for basic coverage.

"Is a combined police department or hiring one department, what's the best for Harborcreek in general?" questions Supervisor Joe Peck.

With more than 17,000 residents, Harborcreek is the largest municipality in Erie County without their own police force. Wolf's proposal would cost the township over $440,000, Peck estimates. So he is still waiting to hear how much a dedicated trooper will cost the township before making a decision.

"If we need three troopers to cover a round of shifts, that changes the whole thing," he said, estimating each Trooper could cost between $100,000-$120,000.

Locally, State Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-49, Erie) is opposed to the Governor's $25 fee. But he's unsure if he'll support this latest legislation, according to Laughlin's district director, Regina Smith.

While the Trooper would work for the contracted municipality, State Police would still determine how their officer spends his or her time. As Gov. Wolf has stressed, either way will cost money.

"I'm not saying you can't do it," said Wolf. "I'm just saying there's no such thing as a free lunch."