Fire Closes Central Tech, Roosevelt Middle School

READ THE LATEST: All Classes Canceled for Rest of School Year at Central Tech, Roosevelt After Early Morning Fire

Classes are canceled for students at Central Tech High School and Roosevelt Middle School, as crews work to put out a fire at Central Tech.

Firefighters were called to the school around 4:15 Friday morning.

It was a call for a fire in the trade area of the school.

Heavy smoke can be seen filling the neighborhood. Visibility in the area at times was low.

Crews are still at the scene fighting that fire, which rekindled around 5:30 a.m.

They say the fire appears to have started on the building's first floor then spread to the second.

That second floor did have classrooms. Extensive smoke and water damage on that floor has been reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Again, Central Tech High School and Roosevelt Middle School are closed this morning while crews work to put out a fire in the trade area of Central Tech.