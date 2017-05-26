Fire Closes Central Tech, Roosevelt Middle School

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is still investigating but said it happened along Horton Road in Monroe Township just before 2 p.m.More >>
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is still investigating but said it happened along Horton Road in Monroe Township just before 2 p.m.More >>
A man called 911 around 11:22 a.m. to report his pickup truck was hit by a bullet as they drove on Snake Forest Road to the Wiltsie Road State Lands in North Harmony.More >>
A man called 911 around 11:22 a.m. to report his pickup truck was hit by a bullet as they drove on Snake Forest Road to the Wiltsie Road State Lands in North Harmony.More >>
It happened at Zatsick's Golden Dawn at 450 State Street around 3:10 a.m.More >>
It happened at Zatsick's Golden Dawn at 450 State Street around 3:10 a.m.More >>
A fire marshal has been called to figure out the cause of a morning fire at Greer's Beer.More >>
A fire marshal has been called to figure out the cause of a morning fire at Greer's Beer.More >>
It happened around 4 p.m. at West 12th and Liberty.More >>
It happened around 4 p.m. at West 12th and Liberty.More >>
Area hunters out in full force today, on the opening day of Pennsylvania's rifle deer season.More >>
Area hunters out in full force today, on the opening day of Pennsylvania's rifle deer season.More >>