Erie Police Seize Drugs While Investigating Gunfire

It was a busy night for officers in the city after a report of gunfire led to some people being taken into custody.

It happened early Friday morning in the area of East 24th and Wayne streets.

A call for shots fired led to a police search of the area.

They didn't find any shell casings, but they apparently did find some drugs inside a home in the area.

That led to several people being taken into custody and brought in for questioning.

Police did seize some drugs as potential evidence, but so far, they have not filed any charges.

