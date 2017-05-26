Summer Fun Friday: May 26th, 2017

Memorial day weekend means "Summer Fun Friday" is back!

Troika Russian Festival

The annual Troika Russian festival starts at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Church of the Nativity.

If you can't get there on Friday, you can head out on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. or Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Admission is free and proceeds raised go towards the churches community programs.

Erie News Now will be guest bar tending at the ice bar between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Lagoon By Pontoon

Calling all adventure seekers, see Presque Isle from the water!

Lagoon by pontoon is an opportunity to get a free one hour interpretive tour through the lagoons of Presque Isle.

You can sign up in person starting today at 10 am.

The rides take place at 11 a.m, 1 p.m, and 2 p.m.

All you need to do is head to the parks pontoon station to secure your spot.

There are also early and evening pontoon rides available as well.

National Tap Dance Day

If you're looking to dance the night away, head to Perry Square on Saturday for the National Tap Dance Day celebration!

The event will feature 50 dances and other performers taking the stage from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be food and refreshments on sale.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Erie's misfit ministries youth program.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged.

Rib Fest

Finally, Erie Rib Fest kicks off this Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Head on out to Perry Square for a rack of ribs and some live music.

Plus don't forget the kids zone full of inflatable fun.

You have four chances to fill your plate!

