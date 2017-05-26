UPDATE: Millcreek Phone Outage Resolved

As of 9:00 p.m., Millcreek Emergency Management Coordinator, Matt Exley, told Erie News Now, that all Millcreek landlines are back up and working properly.

A phone outage this morning was affecting local landline users within Millcreek Township.

The outage also included the Millcreek Township Municipal Building and the Millcreek Township School District.

Due to the outage, landline users in the area were not able to dial out to the 911 service.

Officials with Millcreek Township's Emergency Management say there is not a problem with the 911 service itself, but a problem with the local phone carrier.

That was preventing landline users from dialing the service.

If there is an emergency, they were asking residents to dial 911 with a cell phone.

If you need to reach the Millcreek Township Police Department, you were also asked to dial 911 from a cell phone.

If you needed to reach the Township offices, you can email info@millcreektownship.com.

