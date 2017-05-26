UPDATE: Millcreek Phone Outage Resolved - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

UPDATE: Millcreek Phone Outage Resolved

Posted: Updated:

As of 9:00 p.m., Millcreek Emergency Management Coordinator, Matt Exley,  told Erie News Now, that all Millcreek landlines are back up and working properly.

A phone outage this morning was affecting local landline users within Millcreek Township.

The outage also included the Millcreek Township Municipal Building and the Millcreek Township School District.

Due to the outage, landline users in the area were not able to dial out to the 911 service.

Officials with Millcreek Township's Emergency Management say there is not a problem with the 911 service itself, but a problem with the local phone carrier.

That was preventing landline users from dialing the service.

If there is an emergency, they were asking residents to dial 911 with a cell phone. 

If you need to reach the Millcreek Township Police Department, you were also asked to dial 911 from a cell phone.

If you needed to reach the Township offices, you can email info@millcreektownship.com.
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com