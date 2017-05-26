Jury Deadlocked in Second Murder Trial of Julian Mickel

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is still investigating but said it happened along Horton Road in Monroe Township just before 2 p.m.More >>
A car accident involving a white pick-up truck and a tractor trailer happened just after 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, near mile marker 40 of I-90 eastbound.More >>
Police were called to the 1100 block of Shenk Ave. for domestic violence involving a man with a gun.More >>
A fire marshal has been called to figure out the cause of a morning fire at Greer's Beer.More >>
A man called 911 around 11:22 a.m. to report his pickup truck was hit by a bullet as they drove on Snake Forest Road to the Wiltsie Road State Lands in North Harmony.More >>
Some tense moments at the Peach St. Wegmans grocery store late this afternoon after reports of a suspicious package.More >>
