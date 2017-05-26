Jury Deadlocked in Second Murder Trial of Julian Mickel

For the second time, a jury has failed to reach a verdict in the murder trial of Julian Mickel, 22.

They deliberated for about four hours Friday, after listening to a week filled with evidence and eye-witness testimony.

Mickel is charged in the 2014 shooting death of Jaree Warren.

It happened in a parking lot near West 18th and Raspberry Streets.

The jury paused during deliberations Friday morning, to ask the judge a couple of questions. The first, to define "beyond a reasonable doubt."

They also requested the prosecution to replay two prison phone calls that were played in court.

During the day trial, the prosecution relied heavily on witness testimony.

A witness who took the stand identified Mickel as the shooter.

Prosecutors also pointed out to the jury that Mickel is already serving time for firing a gun at Warren, a week before he was murdered.

But the defense called two other witnesses to the stand, who said that Mickel was not the shooter. They both said it was someone else who was much shorter.

A jury failed to reach a verdict, during Mickel's first trial back in March.

Prosecutors now have 120 days to retry Mickel.