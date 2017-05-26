Jury Deadlocked in Second Murder Trial of Julian Mickel - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jury Deadlocked in Second Murder Trial of Julian Mickel

Posted: Updated:

For the second time, a jury has failed to reach a verdict in the murder trial of Julian Mickel, 22.

They deliberated for about four hours Friday, after listening to a week filled with evidence and eye-witness testimony.

Mickel is charged in the 2014 shooting death of Jaree Warren.

It happened in a parking lot near West 18th and Raspberry Streets. 

The jury paused during deliberations Friday morning, to ask the judge a couple of questions. The first, to define "beyond a reasonable doubt."

They also requested the prosecution to replay two prison phone calls that were played in court.

During the day trial, the prosecution relied heavily on witness testimony.

A witness who took the stand identified Mickel as the shooter.

Prosecutors also pointed out to the jury that Mickel is already serving time for firing a gun at Warren, a week before he was murdered.

But the defense called two other witnesses to the stand, who said that Mickel was not the shooter.  They both said it was someone else who was much shorter.

A jury failed to reach a verdict, during Mickel's first trial back in March.

Prosecutors now have 120 days to retry Mickel. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com