Hit & Run Victim Gets New Bicycle - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hit & Run Victim Gets New Bicycle

An Erie couple's generosity is helping boost the spirit of a five year old girl injured in a hit and run accident earlier this month.

Jean and Don Taters saw our story about the recovery of little Lydia Malango, and decided to replace the bike lost in the accident.

We were there today when they presented the brand new bike and helmet at her family's apartment.

Lydia was thrilled at the gift and wasted no time hopping on and taking a spin.

Jean and don said after watching our story they felt touched by Lydia's spirit, and felt a new bike would help her recovery.

Jean Taters said, "We had seen the story on Monday. We are grandparents and it just spoke to me. I just thought it was something we should do. She is a sweetheart. We were happy to help."

Erie Police have recovered the SUV think think hit Lydia.

They have talked with the owner, but the driver remains at large.

