New Erie Brewing Company Complex to Open Next Month

A first look tonight inside the new Erie Brewing complex under construction near Interstate 90 and Knowledge Park in Harborcreek.

We've learned the $4 million complex housing a brewery, brewpub and John Wildwood's Pizzeria will open in mid June.

Employees are starting to brew beer and are working to set up the bottling operation and other equipment.

They expect to double their brewing capacity.

Crews are also working to finish the two level brewpub with private rooms for parties and special events.

Managers expect big crowds.

Brewpub General Manager Giselle Maine said, "I think we are going to be really busy. There is a whole lot of buzz about this location. As you know at the 12th Street location we were never able to accommodate a large capacity. We will do a lot of private events, parties and the bar will hold a lot of people."

Owners say the key advantages of the new site include more room, better visibility and lower taxes.

