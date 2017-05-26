New Chief at Erie's Coast Guard Station - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Chief at Erie's Coast Guard Station

There is a new leader of Erie's Coast Guard station.

After a change of command ceremony Friday morning, Coast Guard members and their family and friends gathered at the American Legion on west 12th street in Erie, for a reception.

Friday, Chief Dan Heitzer took over as the officer in charge of Erie's Coast Guard station.

Chief Heitzer comes to Erie from the U.S. Coast Guard station in San Diego, California, where he worked along the U.S.-Mexican border.

He says he's looking forward to working with state, local, and federal partners, to continue to keep the waters of Lake Erie, safe, "This is my first officer in charge position so I'm extremely excited to be here in Erie and excited for the job," said Chief Heitzer. "I'm looking forward to maintaining the great reputation the Coast Guard has built in Erie," Chief Heitzer continued.

 Chief Jordan served as Erie Coast Guard Chief since July 2015, he is now heading to California for a new assignment.

