Students, Teacher, React to Central Tech Fire

The trades area of Central Tech is a special place. It's where kids come to learn the skills they will need for the career they will pursue upon graduation. Now, most of it is gone, and there sadness among the students and the teachers.

Some students, such as 8th grader Kyle Cambra, don't care much about the fire that caused the cancellation of classes at Central Tech, and the adjoining Roosevelt Middle School, for the rest of the school year.

"It's just an early summer break, so I'm excited," he said.

But, others are sad, almost devastated. the school building, damaged by fire, is a special place to them.

"I love going to this school. I learned a lot of stuff. I heard some people say they're happy, but why would you be happy?" said Emma Johnson, 9th Grade Student.

The fire originated in the Landscaping/Horticulture room at Central Tech. Instructor Maureen Beck was happy, and proud, just two weeks ago when she and her students welcomed state senators for a tour. Today. she's heartbroken.

"The devastation," she said. "We have such a wonderful administration, faculty. They all work together. And I hope the community will pull together and help us. The kids really deserve it."

Connor Allessie was one of Ms. Beck's students last year. He graduated and is now working in the horticultural field. He rode his bike several blocks to look at the damage.

"I peeked down there a little bit and we lost an aquaponics tank. The whole thing is melted. I'm surprised the tractor is not destroyed. That's a very big thing for our program. We're one of the few schools that have stuff like that," Allessie said.

A Roosevelt student, Collin Sornberger, who will be entering the Landscaping program next year, is filled with uncertainty about whether there will be a program next year.

"I'm not sure. If it doesn't get fixed then I'm going to have to go somewhere else. So I'll see," he said.

The school will live on with the addition of new classrooms and even a new name. But, for students who are studying the trades, they will always look back on what they lost.

"Just everything." said 11th Grader Madyson McKellop. "There's so many memories that are just gone in that side of the school."



