Otters Overpower Sea Dogs in The Third, Face Windsor for Memorial Cup

The Memorial Cup semifinal entered the third period tied at two, but the Otters offensive stars once again stepped up to lead Erie to the Memorial Cup finals.

The opening minutes of the first period was a back and forth affair, trading chances and penalties. The Otters opened the scoring though for their third time in the Memorial Cup. Darren Raddysh took a feed from Warren Foegele in front of the St. John's net and was able to move the puck to the backhand to beat Callum Booth for the opening tally.

The Otters nearly made it 2-0 on a play by Dylan Strome. St. John then took its scoring chance and tied the game up at one with just seven minutes to play in the period. Joe Veleno batted a puck past Troy Timpano to even up the scoring. The first period ended knotted at one.

In the second, both goalies were tremendous in the opening ten minutes of the period. With just under nine minutes to play, Erie drew a penalty and went to the power play. On the ensuing man advantage, Anthony Cirelli corralled a loose puck off a rebound and fed Taylor Raddysh for his fourth goal of the Memorial Cup to give the Otters a 2-1 lead.

St. John's took four penalties in the fourth period, but Erie was only able to capitalize for the one goal.

Before the end of the second, Erie appeared to take a two-goal lead when Taylor Raddysh scored on Booth, but a delayed penalty on the Otters in the St. John's zone negated the marker.

The Sea Dogs went to the power play and with the extra man, Mathieu Joseph fed Julien Gauthier in front of the Erie net to tie the game up at two. The period ended tied as the game headed to the third.

St John started with early chances in the final frame, but it was the Otters once again taking the lead off the rush. Dylan Strome rifled a shot through the arms of Booth to give Erie a 3-2 lead.

Then just over a minute later, a bad play behind St John's net led to a turnover, and the Otters' Ivan Lodnia fed Gera Poddubnyi who was left in the slot to beat Booth for a 4-2 lead for the Otters.

Erie put the finishing touches on the game when Taylor Raddysh scored his second goal of the night and fifth of the Memorial Cup on the power play to give the Otters a 5-2 lead.

St. John was able to bring it back to a two-goal game late in the third when Thomas Chabot lifted one over Timpano and then crashed into the Otters netminder at the end of the play. Timpano was shaken up, but remained in the game.

The Sea Dogs pushed late to try and even the game, but the Otters were able to hold. Warren Foegele added a late empty-net goal to put the final touches on a 6-3 Erie victory.

The win sets up an all OHL match up for the Memorial Cup. The Otters will play the Windsor Spitfires Sunday at 7. The winner is the 2017 MasterCard Memorial Cup Champion.