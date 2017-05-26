Rural Regional College gets Approval - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Rural Regional College gets Approval

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has approved the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania.

The college will begin enrolling students in the fall of 2017.

With this approval, the Rural Regional College (RRC) becomes the first community college-like institution located north of I-80. It will also be the first regional school of its kind.

The RRC will partner with Gannon University to enroll students this fall.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com