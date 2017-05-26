Four dog attacks in a week. Animal Enforcement Officer Rob Culbertson said this isn't normal to have this many attacks back-to-back this early in the year. Two of the attacks have been dog attacking people, the other two, dog verse dog. The attacks injuring four people and killing one dog. All four caused by Pit bulls.

"It doesn't help the stigma, but I don't put the blame on all the Pit bulls. I put it on the owners," said Culbertson.

Culbertson said it all starts in how the dog is trained. He recommends all owners spay and neuter the dogs to help their aggression, and to socialize them early on as puppies. Keeping the dog on a leash or chain, and being mindful of keeping doors shut, can help to prevent an attack.

"A lot of times that's what it is, accidents. The doors open, they push through, and if the dog is a guard dog, that door isn't secured right, they're going to go right through it," he explained.

When a dog is experiencing aggressive behavior, Culbertson says the worst thing you can do is run away.

"If you see an aggressive dog, first thing is stop. Try to walk backwards, as slow as you can to get away from the situation... the best thing to do is to find some place to get off the ground," advised Culbertson.

Culbertson adds not all stray dogs are aggressive. Signs to look for include: ears are back, tails between their legs, or the fur will be sticking up. Any of these signs could cause a fear bite, but with any dog, always stay calm and cautious.

All four incidents are currently under investigation.