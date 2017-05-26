UPDATE: Central Tech fire investigation continues, not considered suspicious

Flames could be seen shooting from Central Tech High School shortly after 4a.m. Friday morning. Erie School District officials say the fire started in the horticulture labs in the school's "C wing" on the north side.

"The structural damage was limited to the one wing that the fire started in," said Brian Polito, the district's chief financial officer and incoming superintendent.

Smoke and other debris, filling the building and the adjacent Roosevelt Middle School, forcing the district and the Pennsylvania Department of Education to cancel classes at both schools for the rest of the school year.

Central Tech --recently renamed Erie High School -- is scheduled to be one of two high schools left in the district's reconfiguration plan.

"If we can't get all the students in next year because of the damage and the renovations, we may have to re-think our plan a little bit and set up another location," said Polito, who remained optimistic many of the students could return to the building by the start of next school year, Aug. 28.

Crews spent much of Friday night back at the scene monitoring hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Erie fire investigators have also called in the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to review video evidence from security cameras here at the scene.

"We captured a hard drive from that room. It was pretty heavily damaged by fire." said Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone. "It's just so that we can eliminate foul play."

The school was insured. District leaders hope that money will help begin the rebuilding process.

"We do have a $25,000 deductible," said Polito. "We have reached out to the insurance company and we have been assigned an adjuster."

The fire is not expected to hinder the district's ongoing financial recovery plan.

"We're getting really close to having the funding that the Erie School District needs," said State Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie, 49th District). "Hopefully this can be something we make into a positive instead of a negative."

Polito is unsure if that section can be renovated or if it will be torn down.

District officials tell us they will send a letter out next week to students and parents with information on grades, and when students can get their belongings, said spokeswoman Daria Devlin.