Police Chase Erratic Driver on Erie's West Side

A man driving a Buick erratically sent a 46 year-old woman to the hospital after hitting her in her vehicle on W 16 th St.

The driver neglected to stop after hitting the car, and drove into a fence further down the road.

This led to a police chase concluding at W. 7th and Liberty streets.

The driver then fled from police on foot.

Finally, he was apprehended and taken into custody on the 800 block on W. 7th street.



