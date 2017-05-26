Friday Night Feature: No two Pieces are Alike - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Friday Night Feature: No two Pieces are Alike

Posted:
ERIE, Pa. -

Larry Morrow and his granddaughter, Danica are two local artists who are using their skills to hand paint jewelry.

The two came on the set of Erie News Now to talk about how each piece is one of a kind.

Morrow began hand painting glass and making bracelets and necklaces out of them two years ago.

Danica's work is similar, but a little different. Instead of hand painted glass, she makes hand painted bottle caps and turns them into beautiful necklaces.

You can find Larry and Danica selling their works of art in the area at flea markets, Rib Fest, and other festivals and celebrations.

They even have custom pieces for graduates, and Dad's for Father's Day.

Find out where they will be by following Larry Morrow on Facebook.

