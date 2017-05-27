Zbigniew Brzezinski, Jimmy Carter's national security adviser, dies at 89

Zbigniew Brzezinski, the former national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, has died, his daughter announced on social media.

"My father passed away peacefully tonight. He was known to his friends as Zbig, to his grandchildren as Chief and to his wife as the enduring love of her life. I just knew his as the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have. I love you Dad #HailToTheChief," his daughter Mika, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," wrote on Instagram.

He died Friday at the age of 89.

Brzezinski served as Carter's principal foreign policy adviser during the 1976 campaign and as national security adviser from 1977-1981. In his role, he was involved in brokering the Camp David Accords and wrestling with Iran's transition from a US ally to an anti-Western Islamic republic.

In 1981, Brzezinski was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his role in the normalization of US-China relations and his contributions to the country's human rights and national security policies.

Brzezinski was remembered by his daughter's co-host, Joe Scarborough.

"Dr. Brzezinski fought tirelessly to bring freedom to his homeland of Poland. He was a fierce Cold Warrior against Russian aggression," Scarborough wrote on Twitter.

More recently, Brzezinski was senior research professor of international relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a counselor for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In 2016, Brzezinski received the US Department of Defense Distinguished Public Service Award, the agency's highest civilian honor.