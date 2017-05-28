UPDATE: Police Searching for Vehicle that Hit Child

Update as of 8:10 p.m.: Erie Police have reopened the Bayfront Connector. The victim, an 8-year-old boy is in critical condition. Police are actively searching for a small silver SUV.

The call came over the scanners around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, saying that a young child was struck near Broad Street and the Bayfront Connector after attempting to cross the street, the child was transported to UPMC Hamot and is in critical condition.

Erie police is still investigating this accident, if you have any information, they ask that you call 814-870-1419.