Erie Man Arrested After Police Chase in Girard

Charges are awaiting an Erie man who led police on an early morning chase in Girard Sunday.

Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, police attempted to pull over 26-year-old Timothy Peters, of Erie, for a traffic stop.

Peters fled at a high rate of speed westbound on Route 20. Eventually, he did stop where he was taken into custody.

There he provided false identification to troopers.

He is now sitting in the Erie County Prison awaiting charges.