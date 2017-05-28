McDowell Cheerleader Heading to the Big Leagues

McDowell Senior Olivia Dickerson is looking forward to attending her dream school after years of hard work. This fall, she'll be heading to the University of Kentucky to study fashion merchandising and to compete on their dance team.

"Their dance team is number two in the country right now and they represented America this year in worlds," said Olivia Dickerson.

She competed in several rounds of auditions against hundreds across the country for a spot on the 47-person team. It was years of hard work and determination that led her to this point.

Olivia is graduating from McDowell High School with a 4.3 GPA, a member of the National Honor Society and Honors College. She also helped lead the McDowell Cheer Team as a Co-Captain, to win states and then place eighth in nationals.

"It was super nice to get into the colleges that I wanted to, and also schools look for extracurricular activities and I enjoy doing those," she said.

In the little free time she had, she volunteered at the Experience Erie Children's Museum, Blended Spirits, and with Trojan Youth Athletics saying it was some of her most rewarding experiences.

"I think it's super important to volunteer, to get yourself out there in the community and help, especially with younger children I think. It's been awesome to get to mentor kids, and make them want to do the same thing I enjoy doing. I definitely recommend it, do something you're interested in and you can help a lot of people that way," said Dickerson.

For now, Olivia is looking forward to graduating from McDowell with her fellow classmates on June 8th.