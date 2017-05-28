Waldameer Memorial Day Fireworks Rescheduled - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Waldameer Memorial Day Fireworks Rescheduled

Posted: Updated:

Waldameer Park and Water World have rescheduled their Memorial Day fireworks. 

Originally, they were set to go off at 10 p.m. Sunday. Paul Nelson, the park's owner said they are moving them until Monday evening at 9 p.m. due to the weather forecast.

The firework show will be put on by Zambelli Fireworks. 

