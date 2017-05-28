Third Period Goal Clinches Memorial Cup for Windsor

Once again the Erie Otters had a game came down to the third period, but a Windsor goal five minutes into the final frame allowed the Memorial Cup hosts to claim the CHL crown.

Just as they did in the first game between these two, the Windsor Spitfires used their speed to create some earlier chances, but Troy Timpano was up to the task for Erie.

The Otters responded with a chances of their own and went to the power play first. Erie had opportunities with the extra skater, however they were not able to beat Michael DiPietro.

After killing off the penalty, Windsor had another rush and was able to draw a penalty on Kyle Pettit for tripping. Just seconds into the man-advantage, Jeremy Bracco picked up a loose puck in front of the net and beat Timpano five-hole for the first goal of the game.

It did not take long for the Otters to respond. Just 50 seconds after the Spitfires opened the scoring, Dylan Strome scored his seventh of the Memorial Cup to tie the game back up at 1.

The two teams headed to the intermission all tied.

The second period began with the Otters dictating play. Alex DeBrinact just missed early in the period on a 2-on-1 over the glove of Michael Dipietro. The Otters would get another chance to score on the power play to start the second frame.

With Austin McEneny off for delay of game Erie went to work. With just seconds left on the man-advantage, Darren Raddysh fired a puck towards the net and Warren Foegele got a skate on the puck to direct it into the net. The play was reviewed, but the goal stood fora 2-1 Otters lead.

Just as Erie did in the first, Windsor responded less than a minute later to tie the game at 2. Logan Stanley fired a puck from the blue line and it hit an Otter on the way in to find its way past Timpano and even the game just six minutes into the second.

Right before the halfway point of the second, the Otters were able to keep the puck in the Windsor zone. Ivan Lodnia worked the puck to the blue line and TJ Fergus unleashed a slap shot that was deflected on the way in and past Michael Dipietro to give Erie the 3-2 lead.

Moments after the Otters took their second lead, Windsor got its second power play of the game. TJ Fergus went off for high-sticking and for the second time on two tries, the Spitfires capitalized with the extra skater. Gabriel Vilardi slid a puck cross crease to a waiting Graham Knott who tapped it in to retie the game for the third time.

The second ended with a series of penalties, two of which went to the Otters, but neither team was able to capitalize and the second ended tied at 3.

The Otters started the third by killing of the end of a carry over penalty from the second period and then got a power play of its own. Erie's fourth man-advantage of the night created multiple chances including a puck that hit the post, but the Otters were unable to score.

After killing the penalty, Windsor caught Erie with its fourth line on the ice and capitalized as Jeremy Bracco fed Aaron Luchuk coming into the zone and he beat Timpano to give the Spitfires the lead at 4-3.

The Erie Otters threw everything they had left at Michael DiPietro, but the Spitfires' goalie turned the shots away as Windsor defeated Erie 4-3 to claim the Memorial Cup.

Erie finishes the season as the OHL Champions for the second time in the organization's history and Memorial Cup runner up.