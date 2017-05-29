Erie Rib Fest Road Closings

A quick heads up for drivers...

North Park Row from Peach to French streets and State St. from 5th to 7th streets will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

The streets are expected to reopen Monday, June 5th around 6 p.m.

This is because of the Erie Wild Rib Cook-Off and Music Festival.

It starts Wednesday, May 31st, and runs through Saturday, June 3rd from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

South Park Row from State St. to French St. and South Park Row from State to Peach St. are already closed, and are expected to reopen Sunday, June 4th around 6 p.m.