Motorcycle collides with SUV, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

ERIE, Pa. -

Erie Police say the driver of a motorcycle may have been under the influence during an accident late this afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4p.m., at East Grandview Blvd. and Lake Pleasant, on the City of Erie-Millcreek Twp. line. Police say the driver took the turn onto Lake Pleasant too sharply, and that's when he hit the oncoming car.

No major injuries were reported. The motorcyclist suffered minor cuts to his ear, police said. But police took the motorcycle driver into custody after he failed a sobriety test.

The driver of the SUV is not expected to face charge, police said. The name of the motorcycle operator has not been released.

