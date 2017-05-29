World War II Veteran Helps Lawrence Park Commemorate Memorial Day

There's so many things people could do on a nice weather day. But, honoring the fallen, who served our country, is what Memorial Day is supposed to be about. And, that's exactly what some folks in Lawrence Park did.

Those people include Art Mills, age 95. He'll be 96 next month. He was one of the main speakers at Lawrence Park's annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Art wanted to come to the ceremony, in his hometown, and talk about the importance of honoring those who gave their lives in service to the United States.



In world war two, Art was a turret gunner on a B-17 which was shot down over Germany. He was captured and sent to a prison camp. His leg became infected while in that camp, and he was sent to an abandoned hospital. The Russian Army eventually took over the area, and a Russian doctor saved his leg.



But today, Art wanted to talk about those who did not make it from the war zone.

"This is my Remembrance Day. You call it Memorial Day. I can remember the kids, the people I grew up with. Some of them were killed during Word War Two. I was one of the lucky ones," he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony were Air Force Veteran Rich Sambuchino, Commander of the Carl Neff American Legion Post in Wesleyville, Erie County Veterans Affairs Director Thad Plasczynski, and Erie County Councilman Andre Horton, a military veteran.



