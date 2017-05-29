Special Meeting Scheduled for Montessori Charter School Trustees

The Board of Trustees for Montessori Regional Charter School will meet for the first time since its CEO resigned.

The special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at noon at its administrative building on West 26th Street.

Anthony Pirrello, who served as the school's longtime leader, resigned May 23.

The charter school sent a letter to staff, families and the community to informed them of the resignation.

It also mentioned the charter school is "entering a period of change, which may be viewed as unpopular."

A temporary chief academic officer has been appointed,as the school starts a formal search for Pirrello's replacement.