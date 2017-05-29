Celebrating Memorial Day in Fairview

A Memorial Day Tradition continued in Fairview.

Hundreds of people lined up, to watch the annual Memorial Day Parade. Military veterans, and those who currently serve in the armed forces, were the stars of the parade.

The crowd also enjoyed music, dancers, fire trucks, and even a loud cannon.

Plenty of candy was thrown from the parade vehicles, and quickly collected by the youngsters in attendance.

For some, it just would not be Memorial Day, without watching, or participating, in the parade.

After the parade, most of the crowd walked to the Fairview cemetery, for a Memorial Day Ceremony.

The highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of the veterans in the audience.

Veterans from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard, walked to the front of crowd, as the community choir sang the official song of each armed forces branch.

The ceremony also included the laying of wreathes, for each branch of the service.

It was also a busy day, for the Fairview marching band.

The band played at the parade and Memorial Day Ceremony.

During the ceremony, it received a special declaration from Erie County Council.

The band is one of only 12 bands from across the country that was chosen to perform at an annual parade which honors those who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Band members are working to raise money, for its trip to Hawaii in December.

The band had a T-shirt designed, to commemorate its trip.

The shirts will soon be on sale, as part of the fund-raising effort.