Before the blast: Behind-the-scenes of a Memorial Day fireworks show

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

Before you see all of the flashes and hear all of the thunderous booms of Waldameer Park's Memorial Day fireworks, Jim Carbonelli and his team of three technicians from Zambelli Fireworks have spent hours on the ground making sure every last detail is perfect.

"You're out there at 7 o'clock in the morning, and you may be going home at 2 o'clock in the morning," said Carbonelli, a Zambelli supervisor and former technician.

This is no simple task, he said.

Each of Zambelli's shows are scripted in some way. The shells are labeled and carefully placed inside canisters. Each fuse is carefully adjusted, especially on the grand finale where they light off more than 400 fireworks in a matter of seconds for the Waldameer show.

"We've had shells blow up in the pipe and the rack still stays standing, and that's what you want," said Carbonelli.

And as you'd expect, safety is the top priority.

"We have to secure the area," said Steve Gorman, general manager of Waldameer. "No one can come in here during the day. We have to keep a zone of about 300 feet around the shoot site."

In all, more than 700 fireworks will be used in Waldameer's Memorial Day show. Each of them is lit by hand.

"Because if something happens to the electric, you have to go back shooting by hand," said Carbonelli, referring to their electrically-produced shows.

So by the time everything is set up, it's nearly dusk. Hours of prep work, now complete, ready for what has been an Erie tradition for over 50 years.

"Fireworks on the holidays are a tradition in America," said Gorman. "So we're maintaining that tradition and we'll keep up with it as long as people are enjoying them."

