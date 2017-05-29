Work of Art

Erie native and celebrity artist, Kevin-John Jobczynski made an appearance Thursday at the Edinboro Sports Auction.

Kevin-John has drawn many notable athletes including Joe Green, Mel Blount, and Tom Brady.

"It's always a 'pinch me.' I've been doing this for 30 years and every piece is monumental to me," said Kevin-John.

His first big break was through ESPN. His second came five years ago, when he became a Master Artist for Disney, one of about twenty in the world to hold this honor.

"The Pirates of the Caribbean piece that I did, this was my latest piece for Disney, the original was sold before I even finished the piece. 6,000 dollars! This is not a $30 original. This is a lot of money people are spending," he said.

Kevin-John started his career at West Lake Middle School, and his passion for art continued into high school at McDowell.

"It's why I wear blue, and this [references his ring] is my high school class ring, it's my Alma Mater. It's the only Alma Mater I have. I carry it with me all the time, on my right hand that I work with. Because I owe everything to the Millcreek School District."

He credits his art teachers throughout the years for supporting him and providing the tools he needed to succeed. Kevin-John adds how he loves coming back to town for events to show his gratitude, and wishes it could be more than just a day or two.

"Everywhere I go, I have to go to some of my old haunts, pizza joints and stuff like that, and it's like running into family everywhere, it's really wonderful," said Kevin-John.

To view some of his work, http://www.kevin-john.com/