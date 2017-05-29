Man in Wheelchair Injured While Crossing the Street - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man in Wheelchair Injured While Crossing the Street

ERIE, Pa. -

After the fireworks ended at Waladmeer Park, a man traveling in a wheelchair was injured when hit by a car.
According to police, the man was crossing west 8th street near Syd's Place, when his motorized wheelchair ran out of power.
Stuck in the middle of the road, a car traveling west bound ran into the man.
Nobody in the vehicle was injured.
The man in the wheel chair was taken to UPMC-Hamot for treatment of minor injuries.
Traffic was backed up for some time until emergency crews could clear to roads.

