Man in Wheelchair Injured While Crossing the Street

After the fireworks ended at Waladmeer Park, a man traveling in a wheelchair was injured when hit by a car.

According to police, the man was crossing west 8th street near Syd's Place, when his motorized wheelchair ran out of power.

Stuck in the middle of the road, a car traveling west bound ran into the man.

Nobody in the vehicle was injured.

The man in the wheel chair was taken to UPMC-Hamot for treatment of minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up for some time until emergency crews could clear to roads.