Presque Isle Partnership: Giving You the Business

The non profit Presque Isle Partnership has been helping the park since it formed 23 years ago.

The organization stages events, and raises funds to pay for projects that state tax dollars just don't cover.

Regular events include Discover Presque Isle, the popular sunset music series on beach 1, the mid winter Frostbite Golf Open , and an annual swim across the bay.

The group has also twice staged major music concerts on beach 11 features Crosby, Stills and Nash, and Steely Dan.

The mission of the organization is to make the park a better place.

Executive Director Jon DeMarco said, "The partnership exists to really enhance the visitors experience at Presque Isle, preserve it and make sure that it is not taken for granted."

Volunteers are the foundation of the group.

Park Operations Manager Matt Greene said, "There is a massive amount of volunteer hours that are spent doing the events, doing the fund raising that they do that really translates back into how people do love Presque Isle and how much they care about this resource."

Since the partnership began in 1994, the organization has raised more than a million dollars.

The money has funded many key projects including the Waterworks playground. a large pavilion at Perry Monument and a unique turtle viewing area.

Next on the drawing board is construction of a large nature play space near beach 11.