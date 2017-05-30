Inspectors: Part of Erie School Damaged by Fire Unsafe to Enter

We may never know what sparked the fire that tore through Central Tech High School early Friday morning.

Erie's code enforcement director along with a structural engineer returned to the school Tuesday morning trying to determine if it is safe for fire inspectors to go inside and do their work.

An inspection determined the building was too unsafe to enter due to a risk of collapse.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone says they are close to ruling out foul play, but there is still some work to do.

The fire started in the school's horticulture lab and caused extensive damage to that section of the school.

Smoke damage is reported throughout the building.

Erie News Now has also learned a car crashed into a telephone pole just hours before the fire, according to Chief Santone.

The school's alarm system uses those telephone lines to send the signal, but the calls were never sent because of damage that pole.

A passerby ended up reporting the fire.

School administrators say students can turn in any outstanding assignments at the district's administrative building on West 21st Street.

Phone calls will go out to parents and students with information on graduation and any other scheduled events, according to Erie school leaders.